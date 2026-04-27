Don’t miss out on this week’s episode of ‘Ask the Editor.’

Join us for a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 4pm GMT to break down the latest stories with Prem and Zeteo’s Asawin Suebsaeng (filling in for Mehdi). Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.

Prem and Swin will unpack the shooting at Donald Trump’s White House press gala and the chaos that followed. They’ll also discuss the latest on US-Iran-Pakistan negotiations – and whatever you’re asking about.

Don’t miss it. Tune into ‘Ask the Editor’ below:

JOIN HERE

If you support the work we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation would also go a long way in supporting our mission of independent, accountability journalism.

Catch up on more from Zeteo: