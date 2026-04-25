The mother and relatives of Awda Atef Awawdeh mourn the 25-year-old, who was reportedly killed by Israeli settlers this week. Photo by Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

Killing with impunity. Settler violence is out of control in the occupied West Bank, yet it’s extremely rare that settlers are held accountable. In fact, it’s often Palestinians who are detained during attacks, even though they were the ones terrorized by Israeli settlers.

Just this week, settlers beat an elderly woman, killed three Palestinians in separate attacks, including one on a school, and re-established an illegal settlement that was dismantled more than 20 years ago. And that’s just a small glimpse of Israeli violence against Palestinians this week. We documented more below, and we bring you the latest out of Gaza, where Israeli “ceasefire” violations continue on a daily basis.

A quick note before we jump into this week: For now, we’re sending ‘This Week in Palestine’ to all Zeteo subscribers, but that won’t always be the case. To ensure you get the newsletter every week, go to ‘manage subscription’ in your Substack account, scroll down, and toggle on the button for ‘This Week in Palestine’. Please make sure you’re a paid Zeteo subscriber so you can read past the paywall.

Here’s ‘This Week in Palestine’:

Saturday, April 18 – Settlers Beat an Elderly Palestinian Woman

Israeli settlers raided multiple villages, damaging Palestinian homes and beating residents, including an elderly woman in a village outside Hebron, according to Palestinian media.

As the woman, Umm Hussein Jabarin, was taken to a health facility for treatment, Israeli forces reportedly detained three of her sons.

Sunday, April 19 – Ethnic Cleansing in West Bank Ramps Up