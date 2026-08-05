Reporting live from Detroit, Michigan, Prem Thakker joined Mehdi for Zeteo’s exclusive coverage of the highly-anticipated Michigan Senate Democratic primary battle between progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed and AIPAC-backed centrist Haley Stevens.

To react to one of the biggest tests for establishment Democrats this primary season, Mehdi and Prem were joined by an all-star progressive lineup, from “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar to newly-elected Democratic Congressional candidates Chris Rabb and Brad Lander.

Plus, expert voices Wajahat Ali, Tom Nichols, Bhavik Lathia, and others weigh in on Haley Stevens’ nine-to-one spending advantage over El-Sayed, the toxic role of AIPAC, the rise of Islamophobia in the U.S., and more.

If you didn’t get the chance to join Zeteo live, we’ve got you covered. Click on the video above to watch the full, two-hour stream, and multiple interviews and discussions. You won’t be disappointed, and Prem, in particular, was full of energy over in Michigan!

And as the Wolverine State continues tallying up the votes late into the night, it’s a discussion you won’t want to miss!

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And for updated election results, make sure you’re subscribed to Zeteo’s daily newsletter, ‘First Draft,’ which will be penned by Prem tomorrow morning!

Check out more of Zeteo’s coverage on the race: