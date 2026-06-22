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Paul Bourdon's avatar
Paul Bourdon
2h

Starmer: “Every decision I’ve taken has been about putting the country I love first and that is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”

I assume he's referring to Israel…

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Thank you, for the article, ZETEO. It’s not a strange decision with me as I feel it has to do with Epstein.

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