The Belfast Riots Are an Anti-Migrant Pogrom - and the British Media Has Serious Questions to Answer
In his first column for Zeteo UK, acclaimed journalist and author Owen Jones looks at how the lie about immigrants pushed by British media and political elites is fueling the violence we see today.
By now, you have probably seen that we have announced the launch of Zeteo UK. And if you are a paid subscriber to Zeteo, you now have an amazing opportunity to bundle Zeteo and Zeteo UK for a reduced price. (Check your inbox from Tuesday for information about this offer.)
As a preview, check out this article Owen Jones wrote exclusively for Zeteo UK: