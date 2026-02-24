If you’re dreading Trump’s State of the Union Address, you’re not alone. But instead of watching his insane ramblings alone, you can join Zeteo for live coverage on YouTube and Substack all night long!

We’ll be kicking off at 7pm ET (4pm PT) with Mehdi’s very own “State of the Swamp” speech at the National Press Club. You’ll also hear from speakers like Olivia Troye and Jim Acosta at that event, organized by former Trump official turned Trump critic Miles Taylor, before we kick off our own Zeteo pre-game analysis at 8:30 pm ET (5:30pm PT).

At that time, Mehdi will be joined by Prem Thakker and Zeteo contributor Francesca Fiorentini to live-react to Trump’s speech, which is set to start around 9pm ET (6pm PT). Yes, you can watch it with them LIVE!

Asawin Suebsaeng and Zeteo columnist John Harwood will also bring their expert analysis to the conversation, and we’ll also be live-reacting to the Democratic rebuttal set to be delivered by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

It’s a night you won’t want to miss! Come laugh, cry, rant and rave with Team Zeteo.

We’ll see you there!

