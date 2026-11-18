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Happy Wednesday! It’s Swin again. From the administration that brought you the fake-intel “Gayatollah” psyop comes a new brand saga: the tale of the Iranian “dirty bomb” plot buried deep within classified U.S. intelligence. Our sources, however, are already calling both bullshit and “HORSESHIT.”

There’s a lot to unpack in that sentence. In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we’ll get right into it. Plus, major U.S. online infrastructure keeps failing and the powers that be seem entirely unsure how to cope; there are signs of a dangerous flare-up in Donald Trump’s illegal war with Iran; and Mary Peltola has won the Democrats’ 56th Senate seat – in Alaska! Let’s read in.

‘Iran Is Going To Invade the Moon’

Donald Trump waves US and Philippine flags after disembarking from Air Force One in Manila, Philippines. Photo by Eloisa Lopez/Pool/Getty Images)

There’s no end in sight, still, for Donald Trump’s Iran war, and the press leaks keep getting dumber, as the consent-manufacturing printer goes brrr.

For days, some officials in President Trump’s government have been whispering – to one another, to members of the media, the usual suspects – about classified U.S. intel regarding Iran, Washington, DC, and supposed dirty-bomb-assassination schemes. (Zeteo knows this because we’ve been on the receiving end of some of it.) It’s stuff out of a Tom Clancy novel, only if the main characters were degenerate podcasters and adulterous game-show hosts.

By this point, perhaps you’ve seen the CNN story from Monday, reading: “New U.S. intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot, according to seven U.S. officials.”

The article also notes that “the plotting picked up by the U.S. has been very specific and includes locations and targets, two of the sources said, and has sparked a flurry of U.S. contingency planning.”

On Tuesday, President Trump publicly weighed in, saying during an overseas trip: “Well, if there is [an Iranian dirty-bomb plot], they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.” He added: “I hope it’s not, but we take it very seriously, because they happen to be crazy.”

Here’s why you should remain highly skeptical.

Zeteo has spoken to multiple sources familiar with, or briefed on, the classified intel at the heart of this kerfuffle. It does exist, but to be clear: The U.S. intelligence community, including the National Counterterrorism Center, reviews raw intelligence of varying degrees of credibility regarding threats to the U.S. homeland and so forth on a near-constant basis.

And our sources with knowledge of this matter all independently agree: