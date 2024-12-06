Right before the US presidential election, Mehdi sat down in New York for an exclusive, paywalled interview with Piers Morgan. The two discussed whether the media in the US and the UK are biased in favor of Israel; Morgan’s refusal to call Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide; and the former Celebrity Apprentice winner’s false statements about 40 babies being killed on Oct. 7th, “some of them being beheaded.”

The full discussion is now available above, with no paywall, free to all of our subscribers.

In his interview with Mehdi, Morgan does say he would like to see allegations of Israeli war crimes investigated, and says Netanyahu has got to go, but draws a line in terms of his criticisms of Israel’s action in Gaza.

“I wouldn't categorize it, as you do, as terrorism, although I do think that they've committed some acts which I do think are acts of terrorism,” Morgan told Mehdi, before adding: “You're not going to get me to say that what Israel's been doing is terrorism.”

For paid subscribers, do join the conversation in the comments below, and let us know what you think of the discussion with Piers Morgan, as well as who you think we should have on the show next.

Check out some of our stories in the last week: