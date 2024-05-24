On Friday morning, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel must immediately halt its military offensive on Rafah in accordance to the Genocide Convention. And earlier this week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced a historic decision: Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan was - despite the threats to him, his colleagues, and family - seeking arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and others, including Hamas leaders.

The announcement marked the first time an ICC prosecutor has ever gone after an ally of the West. How historic is this moment, really? What happens next? Do the actions of both these courts signal increasing international isolation for Israel?

Former ICC Chief Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese joined Mehdi on this week’s episode of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ to discuss the implications of the ICC’s request, with Albanese calling it a “game-changer.”

Albanese, who previously issued a report calling Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide, reminded viewers that although this is the first time the ICC is taking major action against an Israeli leader, it does not necessarily mark the first time Israel has committed war crimes.

“There were opportunities and obligations to investigate the [Israel’s] war crimes and crimes against humanity … before the 7th of October. The failure we are under is testament to the lack of effectiveness of that system,” Albanese said. “We can turn the tides now, and this is the challenge of all member states.”

Zeteo also recorded a live Q&A recording of its bimonthly podcast ‘Two Outspoken’ earlier this week where the ICC’s breaking news was discussed in depth. Owen Jones and Mehdi hosted Israeli author and academic Ilan Pappé and Palestinian lawyer and Zeteo contributor Diana Buttu, with paid subscribers joining the conversation and asking live questions.

You can watch that conversation here:

Be sure to join next time if you missed this one!