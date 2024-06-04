ICYMI: Are Black Voters Turning on Biden Over Gaza?
Watch Mehdi host a debate between Democratic strategist Don Calloway and Pastor Michael McBride.
Half-way into an election year and over 8 months into Israel’s war on Gaza, how do the two come into play for prospective Black voters?
For Black Church PAC co-founder Reverend Michael McBride and many in his congregation, the Biden Administration “lost its way” with their policies on Gaza. McBride adds that this view is not fringe, but mainstream among the Black community, “racism, militarism and economic exploitation. All three of these attributes of evil are at play in the way in which this administration is supporting Netanyahu and the genocidal campaign of the Israeli government. We believe there has to be a course correction”. Rev. McBride is also the lead pastor of the Way church in Berkeley, California.
On the other hand, former member of the Missouri House of Representatives and now a Democratic Party strategist Don Calloway says the administration's handling of the genocide in Gaza is not enough to push Black voters away, that Black voters definitely care about Palestine, but that they “do not have, and have never had, the luxury of being single-issue voters,” he says.
Watch the lively debate above, and be sure to let us know what you think of the debate and who you think we should have on next.
Black voter here…Biden cannot and will not have my vote. For years, I’ve felt the government did not represent my interests but I engaged in lesser of two evils voting. The plight of the Palestinians and the support of Israel drew a line in the sand. Biden (and friends) will forever be complicit in genocide. He doesn’t get my vote no matter what he does now. As far as I am concerned, Trump is a convicted criminal and Biden is a yet to be convicted war criminal. This applies to every elected official: No matter the party.
I am but I know trump is worse. I will never forgive Biden and the Democrat party.