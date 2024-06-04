Half-way into an election year and over 8 months into Israel’s war on Gaza, how do the two come into play for prospective Black voters?

For Black Church PAC co-founder Reverend Michael McBride and many in his congregation, the Biden Administration “lost its way” with their policies on Gaza. McBride adds that this view is not fringe, but mainstream among the Black community, “racism, militarism and economic exploitation. All three of these attributes of evil are at play in the way in which this administration is supporting Netanyahu and the genocidal campaign of the Israeli government. We believe there has to be a course correction”. Rev. McBride is also the lead pastor of the Way church in Berkeley, California.

On the other hand, former member of the Missouri House of Representatives and now a Democratic Party strategist Don Calloway says the administration's handling of the genocide in Gaza is not enough to push Black voters away, that Black voters definitely care about Palestine, but that they “do not have, and have never had, the luxury of being single-issue voters,” he says.

