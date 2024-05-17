Joe Biden is “potentially normalizing” Donald Trump “as the presidential nominee, when quite frankly, he’s a traitor to this country.”

- Mary Trump on Joe Biden debating Donald Trump

On this week’s episode of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ psychologist and author Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, joined Mehdi to talk about the looming Biden-Trump debates, her uncle’s first criminal trial, and the power-hungry Republicans eyeing for Trump’s VP spot.

As President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump begin to prepare for the June presidential debate, Mary Trump told Mehdi why she worries about another televised faceoff between the two.

“He's [Biden] legitimizing a man who incited an insurrection against his own government by putting him up on that stage with him. He's potentially normalizing him [Trump] as the presidential nominee, when quite frankly, he's a traitor to this country,” Mary Trump said.

On the topic of Donald Trump’s VP shortlist, Mary Trump slammed her uncle for having such a low moral bar, specifically pointing to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has admitted to killing her own dog.

“There is no bottom. Not only could he shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue, but he'd be totally cool with having a VP as somebody who kills puppies,” Mary Trump said. “I don't think that's going to happen though, simply because one thing Donald hates is people who get bad press.”

