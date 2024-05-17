ICYMI: Mary Trump on her ‘traitor’ uncle Donald
Mary Trump also slams her uncle's VP shortlist.
Joe Biden is “potentially normalizing” Donald Trump “as the presidential nominee, when quite frankly, he’s a traitor to this country.”
- Mary Trump on Joe Biden debating Donald Trump
On this week’s episode of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ psychologist and author Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, joined Mehdi to talk about the looming Biden-Trump debates, her uncle’s first criminal trial, and the power-hungry Republicans eyeing for Trump’s VP spot.
As President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump begin to prepare for the June presidential debate, Mary Trump told Mehdi why she worries about another televised faceoff between the two.
“He's [Biden] legitimizing a man who incited an insurrection against his own government by putting him up on that stage with him. He's potentially normalizing him [Trump] as the presidential nominee, when quite frankly, he's a traitor to this country,” Mary Trump said.
On the topic of Donald Trump’s VP shortlist, Mary Trump slammed her uncle for having such a low moral bar, specifically pointing to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has admitted to killing her own dog.
“There is no bottom. Not only could he shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue, but he'd be totally cool with having a VP as somebody who kills puppies,” Mary Trump said. “I don't think that's going to happen though, simply because one thing Donald hates is people who get bad press.”
Friendly reminder: All of our content is currently available to all subscribers, free or paid. But this will only be for a limited, promotional period. Building and sustaining an independent media company like this requires, above all else, money. If you appreciate the work we are doing, and want to be a part of this effort, please consider supporting us by becoming a paid subscriber.
They are trying to have their cake and eat it too with regard to the commentary on Biden’s preparedness for debate. They are preparing their base for the possibility that Trump loses the debate by saying Biden might be hopped up on drugs like he allegedly was at the State of the Union, but also making fun of his advanced age and declining physicality and speech.
I have to say I don’t think most liberals are complacent about Trump so much as they’re angry at Biden and no longer see him as the lesser of two evils. They’re upset about the DNCs refusal to allow a robust primary (a subversion of democracy in their view) and of course the war in Gaza. He also abandoned 3/4 of his agenda and broke most of his campaign promises in 2020.
Blaming his lack of support on media messaging sounds similar to Blinken and Romney saying it’s harder to control the narrative regarding Gaza.
I welcomed Mary Trump's insights when I heard them the first four, five. six times. She's a smart woman. But she's had nothing of import to add for many months. MSNBC redeploys her because she serves as one of its echo chambers. A prerequisite for all MSNBC guests, the ability to follow the host's comments with three words: "I absolutely agree." As for televised Presidential debates, with so-called winners and losers, puleeeeeeze! They're glorified as "good TV" by those who televise them, but serve no purpose other than to celebrate the qualities we should not want in a President: choreographed, snappy sound bites and answers calibrated to a ticking timer. If one of the candidates takes a few moments to contemplate, he or she will be labeled as "slow." And finally, the "too evil to serve" title or course fits Trump, but I disputed the "too old to serve" indictment of Biden until his senile "Make my day!" challenge to Trump. Now...I wonder.