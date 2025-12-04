Ro Khanna outside the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 18, 2025. Hillary Clinton on Oct. 28, 2025 in New York City. Photos by Heather Diehl/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images.

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna rejects Hillary Clinton’s claims that young people are dramatically misinformed on the issue of Israel and Palestine, and that it’s all TikTok’s fault. Speaking with Zeteo, he counters that young people are actually very educated on the issue, and that it’s the facts of the genocide that shape people’s opposition to it.

“I don’t think that the answer is to disparage the intelligence of young people,” Khanna said.

Khanna was responding to remarks Clinton made at an event Tuesday, where she suggested that young people were misinformed on the “history” and “context” regarding Israel – and that social media was to blame.