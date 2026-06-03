On this day in 1989, Chinese authorities began their crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square, in Beijing. By nightfall the following day, hundreds had been killed and thousands arrested. Donald Trump would later praise the Chinese government for putting down the protests “with strength.”

Good morning! Andrew here, attempting to recover from one of the more rapid-fire news days we’ve seen in a while – and I cover Donald Trump for a living. If that reads like a plea for help, well, what can I say?

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ an American doctor who treated patients in Gaza just won his Democratic primary race. Plus, Trump gives one of his worst henchmen a new role; the U.S.-Iran war is still not over; and the acting AG says the president’s $1.8 billion slush fund won’t move forward – just don’t put that in writing or anything like that. Seriously.

‘ A Clear Message’

Dr. Adam Hamawy speaks on June 14, 2024. Photo by Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images.

In April 2024, Zeteo announced its formal launch with a live event at the Spy Museum in DC, featuring Mehdi interviewing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on stage. Sitting in the audience that night was a little-known doctor from New Jersey who told Mehdi that he was on his way to volunteer in Gaza.

Last night, that doctor, Adam Hamawy, won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 12th congressional district, despite an aggressive smear campaign by pro-Israel Dems, and is now on his way to Congress, where he will presumably join Ocasio-Cortez’s leftist ‘Squad.’

Hamawy easily defeated second-place finisher Brad Cohen, who decried “his association” with terrorists – a reference to Hamawy’s testimony at the trial of Islamist militant Omar Abdel-Rahman in 1995. What his critics don’t mention is that Hamawy was a first-responder in New York on 9/11, treating victims of the terror attack on the Twin Towers, then deployed to Iraq in 2004 and 2005 as a combat medic, and later rose to the rank of lieutenant-colonel in the U.S. Army. Speaking with Zeteo’s Prem Thakker on the eve of the primary, Hamawy called the attacks on him “ridiculous” and an effort to distract from his efforts to fight “a genocide that’s happening right now, and real terrorism, and a terrorist state.”