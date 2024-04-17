At the Zeteo launch event at the SPY Museum in Washington D.C. on Monday night, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) sat down with Mehdi Hasan to discuss the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Trump vs Biden, and U.S. arms sales to the Israeli government.

They also discussed both sides-ism in the media: News coverage "leans racist by default," Ocasio-Cortez said. "The use of passive voice when a Palestinian is killed, the use of passive voice when a Black person is killed by the police—passive voice is reserved for the marginalized, and these practices are normalized." And with regards to conditions on arms sales, Ocasio-Cortez sees change: “The mere notion or suggestion of conditioning U.S. military aid to Israel was unthinkable seven months ago," Ocasio-Cortez told Mehdi. "This is a generational change." You can watch the video below:

