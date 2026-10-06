On this day in 2018, Donald Trump’s second Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, was confirmed by a 50-48 vote, after a nominations process racked by accusations of historic sexual misconduct.

Good morning. Andrew here, having watched another interminable Donald Trump rally, because you, dear reader, absolutely shouldn’t have to. The good news is I can safely tell you why Abdul El-Sayed is begging Trump to come to Michigan, to campaign for Mike Rogers.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ the president bear-hugs the candidates he’s dragging down, Susan Collins has always loved donations from federal contractors, and Trump’s illegal war with Iran drags on. Let’s read in.

‘Come to Michigan’

Trump shows the crowd an executive order he just signed at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Oct. 5, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images.

Contrary to what Republicans and pro-Israel Democrats would have you think, leftist streamer Hasan Piker isn’t the 2026 cycle’s most toxic campaign surrogate – not even close.

Nor is Bernie Sanders, despite Elon Musk and his super PAC’s endless fearmongering about the Vermont socialist. Senate candidate Troy Jackson, locked in a tight race against incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins, will happily campaign with Sanders all over Maine this weekend. (A new Marist poll has Jackson four points up on the Republican incumbent.)

The most toxic campaign surrogate in America this year, without question, is Donald J. Trump. The historically unpopular president is expected to cost his party control of the House and potentially the Senate in November – and he insists on bear-hugging and publicly campaigning with the GOP’s most vulnerable candidates regardless.

After Trump told reporters on Monday he’ll be heading to Michigan, Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed publicly pleaded for him to visit the state and campaign for his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

“Donald, please, I’m asking you, come to Michigan,” El-Sayed said, speaking on MS NOW. “I dare you to come.”