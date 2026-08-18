On this day in 1976, two U.S. soldiers pruning a tree in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea were killed with axes by North Korean troops. Tensions surged, before North Korean leader Kim Il-sung backed down. Today, his grandson is considered a close personal friend of the president of the United States.

Good morning, friends! Prem here, back after being away for a couple of days… Did I miss anything? :)

Luckily for you, you never have to miss a thing with your trusted ‘First Draft.’ This morning, we have exclusive new polling on just how much U.S. voters don’t like the bipartisan press to merge the U.S. and Israeli militaries. Plus, the deadline for an end to the Iran war passes with Donald Trump issuing a dire threat to “bomb the shit out of”… Oman… and Jon Ossoff proves to have really touched a Trumpist nerve with his rally remark about Trump and Natalie Harp. Let’s dive in!

‘Scrap This Ridiculous Proposal’

Trump meets Netanyahu at White House on July 28, 2026. Photo by Maâayan Toaf (GPO)/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images.

New polling shared first with Zeteo shows a majority of U.S. voters are opposed to a provision being pushed by both parties to merge the Israeli and U.S. militaries in unprecedented fashion.

The poll – from Demand Progress and IMEU Policy Project, and conducted by Data for Progress – found a majority of voters siding with those members of Congress who just voted to cut U.S. aid to Israel, in a dramatic if losing House vote last month. Voters also overwhelmingly believe Israel benefits more from the U.S.-Israel relationship.

The polling surveyed U.S. voters on whether they would support the merging effort that’s already passed the House. The provision, known as Section 219, is in the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House in July and is set to be voted on by the Senate in the coming weeks.

The effort to merge the U.S. and Israeli militaries has been backdropped by the likes of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham calling to wind down U.S. aid to Israel. But such calls are in fact a ploy to replace the current U.S. aid regime to Israel with a scheme that would have the U.S. backstop Israel in a much deeper fashion.

So what does the public think about it all?