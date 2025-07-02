Francesca Albanese speaks at a press conference during a UN Human Rights Council session on March 27, 2024. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The creation of the State of Israel has always been a project of erase/replace: erasing Palestinians and replacing Palestinians with imported Jewish immigrants from around the world. This is why Israel has always gone to extreme lengths to destroy Palestinian towns, villages, homes and communities; why they changed the names of places; why they planted (unwanted) European trees and why they have no problem blowing up hills to make way for ugly Israeli settlements or scarifying the landscape with an eight-meter (nearly 27 feet) high wall. But to do all of this requires money – a lot of it – and it requires complicity. It turns out, it is also very, very profitable.

That fact is underscored in a blistering report, released this week by UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, which documents more than 45 entities worldwide (among a database of 1,000 corporate entities) that it accuses of being complicit in Israel’s human rights violations and international crimes in Palestine. These entities, though wielding more power than many states, exploit gaps in international law.