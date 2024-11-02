Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
46
16

EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Interviews Piers Morgan on Gaza, Israel and Trump

The tables are turned as Zeteo’s editor-in-chief grills the outspoken British broadcaster for the first time, in a heated, wide-ranging and in-person debate in New York.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Nov 02, 2024
∙ Paid
46
16
Share

You’ve seen Piers Morgan interview Mehdi plenty of times over the past year. This week, Mehdi and Morgan flipped roles for the first time, with our editor-in-chief sitting down for an exclusive interview with the controversial British broadcaster in New York. 

Their discussion starts with Mehdi offering a twist on a classic Morgan question: “Do you condemn Benjamin Netanyahu's terrorism against the children of Gaza?” 

As difficult as it is for a defiant Morgan to use the T-word to describe Netanyahu’s brutal actions in Gaza, he goes even further to avoid using the G-word to describe Israel’s relentless assault on the embattled strip.

“I think to use the word genocide about what Russia is doing there is the wrong term, and I shouldn't have used it,” says Morgan.

“I look at Piers Morgan, I say here's this uncensored person, very bold, outspoken, opinionated man. He says, ‘Syria is a genocide. Burma is a genocide. Ukraine's a genocide’… Israel? ‘No, it's not a genocide,’” Mehdi says to Morgan, perhaps stunned by the latter’s new stance.

Oh, and wait until you hear Morgan’s response to Mehdi’s questioning about his amplification of the ‘beheaded babies’ lie!

Our editor-in-chief’s exclusive interview with the outspoken British broadcaster was taped a day after former president Donald Trump held a hate-filled rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which Morgan proudly attended. 

“My view of Trump has evolved a lot because I know him personally, I like him personally, some of the things he does I think are very effective, some of the things he does I think are completely wrong,” Morgan tells Mehdi. 

Mehdi presses Morgan to defend his friend Trump’s insane rhetoric, unhinged behavior, and long-standing racism. Morgan, you’ll be shocked to hear, pushes back hard. 

Watch the full and explosive interview above to hear why Morgan doesn’t think Netanyahu is a terrorist and doesn’t think Trump is a fascist, and what he makes of the US and UK media bias in favor of Israel. 

If you are a paid subscriber to Zeteo (thank you!), this exclusive interview is available to you in full, and you can also leave your comments below. Free subscribers get a 15-minute preview of this special interview with Piers Morgan. So do consider becoming a paid subscriber today! 

This post is for paid subscribers

Zeteo
Mehdi Unfiltered
A new weekly show that delivers unfiltered news, bold opinions, and challenging interviews you won't find elsewhere.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Episodes
Mehdi Challenges Imam Who Endorsed Trump
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
“Muslims Don’t Matter”: Baroness Sayeeda Warsi on Racism, Islamophobia, Riots and More
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
“Say ‘I Am Not Joe Biden!’”: Michael Moore Urges Kamala Harris to Break with the President on Gaza
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
'The General's Plan': Meet the Man Behind Israel’s Genocidal Attack on Northern Gaza
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
ICYMI: John Legend Says Hollywood 'Afraid' of Speaking Out on Gaza
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
‘The Efforts Are Not Enough’: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Kamala Harris’s Failing Outreach to Muslim Voters
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
‘We Will Dahiya You’: Mehdi Breaks Down the Israeli Military Plan For Flattening Lebanon and Gaza
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo