Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
43m

Fantastic. I hope she sues for unlawful detention. She already has good lawyers, and she’s entitled to damages.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
1h

Hurray!! But what about the Columbia student whose wife just had a baby?!😃♥️🥺♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture