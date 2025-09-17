Vance hosts 'The Charlie Kirk Show' on Sept. 15, 2025, following Kirk’s assassination last week. Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

In the week since Charlie Kirk was killed, Trump administration officials and his allies have fanned the flames of political violence.

They have, without evidence, blamed Kirk’s killing on the “radical left,” threatened to “undertake appropriate action” against immigrants who are “praising, rationalizing, or making light” of Charlie Kirk’s killing on social media, and promised to “identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy” what they call “terrorist networks” responsible for the “the organized campaign that led to this assassination.”

While guest-hosting Kirk’s podcast on Monday, Vice President JD Vance claimed that “left-wing extremism” is “part of the reason” Kirk was killed.

He went on to say: “While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-left."

Whether or not Vance actually believed what he said, the reality is that it has been consistently proven that the exact opposite is true: political violence is overwhelmingly more prevalent on the right.

Here are the receipts: