Eric Adams ‘Cannot Lead This City’: Mayor’s Potential Replacement Speaks Out

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ days seem to be numbered as he faces mounting pressure – from New Yorkers and beyond – to resign.

The embattled mayor had faced charges related to bribery, campaign finance violations, and conspiracy offenses - until that is, the Trump DOJ stopped the charges against Adams just two months before his trial, in return for the mayor’s support for the administration’s immigration policies.

Adams has denied the charges and stated that he will serve his full term, despite the national outrage, but one man is ready to step up if needed: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams – the first in line to succeed Adams and become acting mayor.

While Williams has not officially joined in on the public calls for Adams to resign, he told Mehdi, “I am very, very clear that this mayor cannot lead this city based on everything that’s going on.”

As Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former Democratic governor of New York, reportedly considers a mayoral bid of his own, Williams doesn’t hold back. “I believe we often confuse bullying with leadership and competency,” he tells Mehdi, referring to Cuomo, and saying how he hopes New Yorkers remember “how harmful he was to New York City, how harmful he was to vulnerable communities, how harmful he was to black communities.”

Watch the full interview to hear the discussion, including Williams' views on how the immigration issue has been cynically weaponized by MAGA and the right.

