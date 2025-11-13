Zeteo

User's avatar
Paul Snyder's avatar
Paul Snyder
5h

We knew this day was coming, and we know much worse is to follow.

Though the obvious question from our side should be the same as Ryan’s at TAP.

My theory is that Garland knew where the threads led and chose not to follow those linkages.

Or, maybe the Mule theory Ryan put forth:

https://prospect.org/2025/11/13/how-are-we-just-now-hearing-about-trumps-hours-with-epstein-victim/

“But I have just one question: Was President Biden’s pick to run federal law enforcement, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, kicked in the head by a particularly irritable mule right before assuming office in 2021, and did he thereby spend the next four years wandering around the Justice Department bumping into things and saying, “It feels like I am forgetting something. Where am I?” Because otherwise his term in office is looking like the greatest law enforcement failure in American history, and Biden’s decision to nominate Garland the most catastrophic personnel decision by any Democratic president since James Buchanan.”

Teri's avatar
Teri
3hEdited

Love the newsletter. Surprised you didn’t connect the dots that today’s trivia answer is the spouse of Trump Administration Cabinet member Sean Duffy.

