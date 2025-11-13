Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump as they pose together at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 22, 1997. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s massive cover-up – currently being conducted across two branches of the federal government – was again undermined Wednesday morning when Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a set of emails from the late Jeffrey Epstein, the “most infamous pedophile in American history” and a former friend of the president.

Among the files released on Wednesday was an email showing that Epstein claimed that President Trump “knew about the girls.” In another 2011 email, Epstein told his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell that one abuse victim “spent hours at my house with him,” by which he meant Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday, “These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”

For weeks, various senior Trump administration officials, Republican lawmakers, party operatives, and others close to the president had insisted to Zeteo that they felt the Democratic efforts to hobble Trump with Epstein revelations had largely fizzled. They’d weathered the worst of the blowback over the summer, they said, and the national media frenzy appeared to be dying down. Trump-Epstein had, for the most part, fallen far off of newspapers’ lead headlines and cable-news chyrons that the president obsesses over.