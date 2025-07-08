Zeteo

ROSANNE SLOANE
5h

I think by now, we all are aware of the Nazi idealism being the foundation of this president's term in office.

Just because we can see it now doesn't mean it is new.

My question is, when do we do what people do when there is a right wing take over?

Organize, underground, however we can and STOP whining. Two weeks, be upset.

Week three? Find a way to fight. Don't wait until they take YOUR device away and put YOU in a newly built camp. Don't think you are safe,

The worst thing about this is the randomness. The goons that attacked the capital on January 6th, are doing this. And they are loving not getting caught.

Please stop being surprised. Please stop needing to be convinced.

Spend a day, read, watch note and understand what is happening around you.

In California? We cannot come and go as we please.

Soon that will be a random situation nation wide.

While you have the freedom to move about in your community?

Use it to save the rest of us AND yourself because it will be so many people's new normal

I am speaking from GROUD zero. I am speaking facts that unless you see?

You can pretend don't exist. I have seen, now please, take back our country.

While you have the chance

5h

Cheeto Is Killing People But It’s None of Your Damned Business So Butt Out

With their savage draconian policies the Nazis have now killed at least 12 and probably more innocent people in ICE custody For the GOP/Nazi’s in Congress who just gave a huge bonus to ICE with the recent budget bill, it’s just another day at the office These women and men who are complicit in this terrorist organization should be reported to the International Criminal Court for murder, just like Putin has been

This complete and utter disregard for human life should be condemned from every sector of our “civil” society And now Congressional oversight by Democrats to legally visit the concentration camps, these efforts are thwarted and turned away Civic groups charged with oversight have either been terminated or cut back to Cheeto loyalists

So America has finally become Nazi Germany Send the Jews/Immigrants to concentration camps like Dachau or Auschwitz and let them die

WE the People Cannot Stand for This Barbaric Behavior in America Protest Protest Protest

