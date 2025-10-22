Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
5h

A 👍 for the first "First Draft". Everything was super and i personally loved the Emojis with the big black captions, was something refreshing 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John J Deltuvia Jr's avatar
John J Deltuvia Jr
5h

Many of us don't consider AIPAC-owned anti-democratic voting Jeffries to BE a Democrat anymore, but whatever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture