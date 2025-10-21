Lindsey Halligan in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

Donald Trump hand-picked a prosecutor willing to go after his political enemies. Some high-ranking Trump officials and advisers are now gleefully watching that prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, screw up and are predicting her future downfall, four sources familiar with the matter tell Zeteo.

Multiple Trump administration appointees and others close to the president say Halligan is behaving in a way that all but guarantees she is one of the first people subpoenaed when Democrats regain control of Congress or the Department of Justice. “This trainwreck is going to be the most subpoenaed person in not too long,” one Trump-aligned federal law enforcement official tells Zeteo.