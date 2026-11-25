The stage for a 2020 Democratic primary debate in Miami, Florida. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After 2024, Democrats made a very public promise to go where the voters are. After concerns that part of Vice President Kamala Harris’s defeat was due to “losing the internet,” the party spent the next two years putting its candidates on podcasts, livestreams, and new media shows whose hosts owed them nothing – but offered new audiences. This month, the Democratic Party won its largest House majority since 1992. Then on Monday, just three weeks after the election, the Democratic National Committee announced its rules for the 2028 presidential primary debates with a threat: