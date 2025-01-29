Democrats MIA as Trump Breaks the Law — Again! — To Go After Medicaid and Social Programs
‘America Unhinged’ Hosts Francesca and Wajahat talk Trump’s freeze on federal aid, MAGA’s attack on DEI, and the failures of the Dems amid this administration’s latest authoritarian power grab.
It’s day 8 of Trump 2.0, and today, he’s unleashed the beginnings of a constitutional crisis. Yes, you read that right.
On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali break down Trump’s attempt to freeze federal aid, which has since been temporarily blocked by a federal judge. While the judge’s order doesn’t get into the legality of the freeze, the Trump administration is ready to go to bat for it, arguing that a 1974 law which gives Congress the power of the purse is unconstitutional.
The duo break down the authoritarian power grab and the indispensable programs – from Medicaid to school lunches – that it targets under the guise of eliminating programs that “advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies.”
YouTube star Brian Tyler Cohen also joins the show to discuss how Democrats are massively failing to respond while Trump and his MAGA base wreak havoc on the country.
Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion – including how the freeze broadens Trump’s attacks on DEI – and find out which prominent Democrat Francesca and Wajahat have chosen as this week’s “Reek of the Week.”
Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ Tuesdays and Thursdays live at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel.
And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!
As the second Trump administration takes shape, be sure to check out Zeteo’s coverage of Project 2025:
I sent a snail mail letter to Senator Schumer and Congressman Jeffries thinking it might stand out from emails. I asked why the Democrats are approving cabinet candidates and policies that are the opposite of helping Americans. I added, I am 74, have always voted Democrat and in essence low hanging fruit for Democratic candidates. How can Democrats expect to attract unengaged voters. I commented on the many emails I receive for donations to Democratic organizations like the DCCC. I will continue to support individual candidates that align with my values but not general Democratic organizations unless they return to represent working Americans and critical thinkers like I am.
Democrats have not been MIA, they have been party to the crime. These two parties are all but one the same. They are there to protect the system and the ruling class, not you or I.