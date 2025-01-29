It’s day 8 of Trump 2.0, and today, he’s unleashed the beginnings of a constitutional crisis. Yes, you read that right.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali break down Trump’s attempt to freeze federal aid, which has since been temporarily blocked by a federal judge. While the judge’s order doesn’t get into the legality of the freeze, the Trump administration is ready to go to bat for it, arguing that a 1974 law which gives Congress the power of the purse is unconstitutional.

The duo break down the authoritarian power grab and the indispensable programs – from Medicaid to school lunches – that it targets under the guise of eliminating programs that “advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies.”

YouTube star Brian Tyler Cohen also joins the show to discuss how Democrats are massively failing to respond while Trump and his MAGA base wreak havoc on the country.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion – including how the freeze broadens Trump’s attacks on DEI – and find out which prominent Democrat Francesca and Wajahat have chosen as this week’s “Reek of the Week.”

