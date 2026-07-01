On this day in 1972, the first standalone issue of ‘Ms.’ magazine was published. Founded by Gloria Steinem, the groundbreaking feminist title is still in print.

Good morning, friends. Prem here, with two stories for you that together serve to illustrate how the monstrosity of the old world may at last be proving too much to bear. We all have our limits. A new world is no longer struggling to be born. Here it comes. To that end, prepare for elected Republicans to grow even more insane and ‘Reasonable Democrats’ to spiral even more, as socialism spreads from sea to shining sea in the United States!

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we consider another momentous win for the left, this time in Colorado; a determined Democratic effort to hold President Donald Trump to account over his preposterous Board of Peace and its plans for Gaza; and the Supreme Court turns Trump down on birthright citizenship, though not without four justices showing they don’t believe in… the Constitution. Let’s get to it.

Socialism’s Mile High Moment

Melat Kiros at a candidate forum on May 28, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images.

A democratic socialist born in 1997 has unseated a veteran Democrat who was first elected to Congress in… 1997.

Last night, 29-year-old Melat Kiros beat 30-year incumbent Diana DeGette, 68, in the Democratic primary for Colorado’s first congressional district in Denver.

Kiros’s victory in the Mile High City comes just one week after a Zohran Mamdani-backed trio of democratic socialists – Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander – strung together three primary wins in New York City. In total, three Democratic incumbents have been usurped by challengers from the left in just the past week.

The Colorado election is another notch in the belt for the democratic socialist movement – showing promise beyond the well-oiled machine that is the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

New York was not a one-off, says Bhavik Lathia, a Democratic strategist and spokesman for the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “Kiros’s win validates that the same political energy is moving across the country — from Maine to New York to Pennsylvania to Colorado. The common thread is voters looking for outsider candidates who will fight Trump and corporate power with equal clarity,” he tells Zeteo. “The socialist sweep in New York showed that voters are hungry for a Democratic Party willing to change. Kiros’ win shows that hunger is national.”

AIPAC will be feeling super disappointed this morning. Again.