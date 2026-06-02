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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
24m

Ain't gonna happen. The national religion isn't Christianity, it's chasing dollars.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
1h

Thanks for this heightened awareness of what the commercial NBA is supporting genocide. There needs to be more of this and both women's and men's professional basketball players need to be made aware and use their potent platforms to voice their dissent of being used to promote the UAE's complicity in genocide

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