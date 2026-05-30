Mourners grieve for 6-year-old Palestinian Menna Abu Labda, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on May 25, 2026. Photo by Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

Muslims across Palestine marked yet another Eid amid Israeli strikes, raids, and other violence. Those in Gaza were once again blocked from making the Hajj pilgrimage.

Over the last week alone, Israel killed more than two dozen Palestinians in Gaza, including several children. One strike severed a baby’s leg and reportedly killed his mother. At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to take control of 70% of Gaza – yet another clear example of how the supposed “ceasefire” was in name only.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid in Jenin on Eid al-Adha. They also stormed and closed Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque.

From strikes across Gaza to warnings about a worsening scabies outbreak in Israeli prisons to plans to strip Jordan of its long-time custodianship of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, here’s just a glimpse of what happened in Palestine this week: