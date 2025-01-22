Zeteo has officially launched ‘America Unhinged,’ a new YouTube live show which, to begin with, will be covering the chaos of Donald Trump’s [second] first 100 days in office. All-star hosts Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali bring bold commentary and in-depth analysis to call out the chaos, insanity, and hypocrisy being unleashed by this second Trump administration.

In the first two days of Trump 2.0, there was a whole lot to cover, from what a lot of Nazis are calling a “Nazi salute” from Elon Musk, to the pardoning of January 6th insurrectionists by the new president. While mainstream media cowers in fear of retaliation from Trump and MAGA, ‘America Unhinged’ refuses to bend the knee and will continue to hold those in power to account.

Watch the full episode to also hear Francesca and Wajahat discuss their ‘Reek of the Week.’ (Spoiler alert: He loves ‘Daddy Trump’!). Mehdi also makes a guest appearance to give his take on this crazy week.

Be sure to catch ‘America Unhinged’ Tuesdays and Thursdays live at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. And tell your friends, too!

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo so you can support us as we expand our range of shows and contributors.