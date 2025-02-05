Being Pro-Israel 'Rehabilitates the Far Right,' Says Jewish Writer Rachel Shabi

“The left has ceded the space on antisemitism…and the right has smartly and strategically filled that void.”

That’s one of the big takeaways from award-winning British journalist and broadcaster Rachel Shabi’s new book, Off-White: The Truth About Antisemitism.

Shabi recently sat down with Mehdi for a wide-ranging interview about her book, the conditionality of whiteness for Jewish people, and why progressives need to establish their own trustworthiness when speaking out against antisemitism. “We’re going to have to do this work despite the bad-faith actors,” Shabi said.

“We need to be building our own credibility as people who care about and fight against antisemitism when we see it, including from the right, which is getting worse,” Shabi added.

Shabi’s book also explores the “new” antisemitism, which is pushed by supporters of Israel to demonize pro-Palestinian voices.

“The effect has been not only to silence and chill speech on Palestine at this urgent moment, which is bad enough, but it’s also completely degraded the tone,” Shabi said about false claims of antisemitism.

Watch Mehdi’s full interview with Shabi to hear more about pushing back against the right-wing weaponization of antisemitism, how Christian Europeans are responsible for the divide between Israel and Palestine, and the dangers of conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism.

