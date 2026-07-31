Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawna Stromsoe's avatar
Dawna Stromsoe
3h

When citizens are alert & active, the Muskrat’s money can’t buy elections.

Reply
Share
Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
3h

It has to be used in campaigning. Associate Musk with a Candidate loudly and clearly. He's loathed, poisonous.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture