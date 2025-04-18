It’s day 88 of Trump 2.0, and he cares more about keeping the NRA happy than protecting Americans’ lives.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali unpack the shooting at Florida State University as Trump responded by telling reporters he’s a “big advocate” of the Second Amendment. This comes as his administration looks to roll back gun control measures passed under the Biden administration.

“I’m very comfortable politicizing mass shootings because they are political. I’m very comfortable because the makeup of who often does the shooting. The fact that this was a Republican, that this was a white man, is significant because 95% of mass shooters are men,” Francesca says.

Meanwhile, congressional races across the US are heating up as Americans remain largely unsatisfied with incumbent leadership. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has thrown his hat into the Senate race in Michigan, and joins the show to discuss his campaign.

He tells Francesca and Wajahat, “If you are serious about the challenges people face, if you care about centering the people that you’re listening to and talking clearly about the problems they face, if you are not afraid of articulating what you think what the world ought to look like… then I think you have an opportunity to come out in a campaign like this one successful.”

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including the latest updates in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland father wrongly deported to El Salvador.

