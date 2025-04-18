After Mass Shooting, Trump Shows More Care for Guns, Not People
Francesca and Wajahat respond to the Trump administration rolling back gun control measures amid another school shooting. Plus, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed joins the show to discuss his campaign for Senate.
It’s day 88 of Trump 2.0, and he cares more about keeping the NRA happy than protecting Americans’ lives.
On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali unpack the shooting at Florida State University as Trump responded by telling reporters he’s a “big advocate” of the Second Amendment. This comes as his administration looks to roll back gun control measures passed under the Biden administration.
“I’m very comfortable politicizing mass shootings because they are political. I’m very comfortable because the makeup of who often does the shooting. The fact that this was a Republican, that this was a white man, is significant because 95% of mass shooters are men,” Francesca says.
Meanwhile, congressional races across the US are heating up as Americans remain largely unsatisfied with incumbent leadership. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has thrown his hat into the Senate race in Michigan, and joins the show to discuss his campaign.
He tells Francesca and Wajahat, “If you are serious about the challenges people face, if you care about centering the people that you’re listening to and talking clearly about the problems they face, if you are not afraid of articulating what you think what the world ought to look like… then I think you have an opportunity to come out in a campaign like this one successful.”
Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including the latest updates in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland father wrongly deported to El Salvador.
Nazi DOGE Communicating US Government Information With Russia
WOW!! Whistleblower Dan Berulis has come forward despite a threatening letter emanating from somewhere within the Nazi regime Mr Berulis who is/was in the IT dept of the NLRB has evidence that its secure computer systems were breached by DOGE Not only has sensitive data been exposed to the public space but there have been attempts to download information to Russia through Starlink, Musk’s satellite system
Of course there are several aspects to this whistleblower information Berulis suggests that the NLRB system is not the only agency whose data has been compromised With his network of IT government employees who do the same thing that he does at NLRB there is strong suspicion that what has been modeled at NLRB has been taking place throughout the government agencies Now that all this private citizen information is in the hands of the Nazi party(aka GOP) what will be done with it? Use the data to hurt people, particularly oligarchs who have unfair labor practices like Musk and Bezos But it’s suggested that DOGE is in cahoots with the Russian government, a direct pipeline of information to the Kremlin This is constitutional and international terrorism
For what purposes would the Nazis want this private information? Some come to mind Death Master File(DMF) to affect immigrants and other people whose social security numbers can be deleted so that the affected can no longer function financially in the country(being wrongfully identified as dead leads to benefit termination causing financial hardship and distress) But another more insidious reason for the future, VOTER SUPPRESSION folks Pure and simple We are living in a police state creating a community of fear This is not only national security but a domestic security risk as well Could Berulis be sent to El Salvador?
Do not fight alone Better together than alone as we see protests unite us WE the People
For more see https://bit.ly/4jvIsrz