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David Bible's avatar
David Bible
2h

A casual observer would recognize that Trump is not upholding the Constitution nor is the Republican Party with those Oaths of Office about the Constitution requiring Trump to uphold the Constitution.

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RandomGuy622170's avatar
RandomGuy622170
2h

Another Mehdi annihilation!

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