Is Donald Trump upholding the Constitution? That was the question posed to Mehdi and the right-wing Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles at a debate organized and hosted by the Dartmouth Political Union in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Tuesday evening.

Held in front of a live audience of Dartmouth students and academics, and livestreamed to tens of thousands more around the world, Mehdi and Knowles, a passionately pro-Trump conservative pundit and podcaster, clashed on this authoritarian president’s record on restricting free speech, detaining and deporting migrants, launching illegal wars, imposing tariffs, and more.

The debate got particularly heated on the issue of the Jan. 6 insurrection and Mehdi’s very specific question to Knowles: did he condemn Trump’s blanket pardoning of Jan. 6 rioters who assaulted and injured police officers at the Capitol? Mehdi may have asked the question half a dozen times… but he never got an answer from an evasive Knowles.

The pair also took questions from students in the audience on everything from the US President’s recent clash with the Pope to whether or not Trump plans to defy the 22nd Amendment and run for president again in 2028.

You can watch their full debate above. Please do consider donating to Zeteo to support independent journalism.

Share

For more Zeteo stories: