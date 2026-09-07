Zeteo is headed to the Republican National Committee’s midterm convention in Texas. Yes, you read that right.

The RNC is about to hold its first-ever midterm convention, titled, “The Great American Comeback,” as progressive Democrats continue to make major gains across the country and polls suggest a ‘blue wave; could be coming in November.

From the name of this convention alone, it’s clear that Trump and the GOP are threatened.

To get an inside scoop on this major GOP gathering, Zeteo’s very own Swin Suebsaeng will be reporting on the ground from Dallas, bringing you fearless, unvarnished coverage and holding power accountable in real time. While corporate media plays it safe, we’re showing up to ask the tough, unfiltered questions they refuse to ask.

But reporting like this, including both video and print journalism, is only possible because of readers like you.

Zeteo is 100% subscriber-funded, and we can only do this with your support. We don’t bend to corporate shareholders, billionaire owners, or algorithm games. We answer to you, our readers, with the fearless and independent reporting you deserve.

So if you’re a free subscriber, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription this week, where you can unlock all that Zeteo has to offer – including our print and video coverage of the Republicans from Dallas!

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