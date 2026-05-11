Zeteo Film Wins BAFTA! Plus, Watch Our Explosive Investigative Doc, 'Who Killed Shireen?'
Two powerful, acclaimed documentaries brought to you by Zeteo have made international headlines. Have you seen them yet?
Many of you know by now that Zeteo isn’t afraid to take risks. Below are two documentaries we supported or produced – with your help! – that have been critically acclaimed and have made news around the world.
Last year, we acquired and released ‘Gaza: Doctors Under Attack’ – the powerful film about healthcare workers in Gaza that the BBC shelved and was too scared to air due to “impartiality concerns.”
On Sunday night, about a year later, the film took home a prestigious BAFTA TV Award. British journalist Ramita Navai accepted the award alongside Ben De Pear, executive producer at Basement Films – the brilliant team who produced the documentary (and also this original Zeteo one on rising extremism within Israel).
Navai delivered a powerful message on stage: “We refuse to be silenced and censored.” De Pear also directly addressed the BBC, asking, “Given you dropped our film, will you drop us from the BAFTAs screening later tonight?”
Zeteo is proud to have made history by supporting the film and holding power to account when the BBC was too scared to.
Next on our must-watch list is our original 40-minute investigative documentary ‘Who Killed Shireen?’
Today sadly marks four years since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces in the Occupied West Bank. The US government never fully investigated who was behind her murder, and there was no accountability for the Israeli soldier who shot her. The world didn’t even know who he was. Until our film.
In our fearless pursuit of justice and the truth, Zeteo did what the US government refused to do and sent a team of journalists to investigate her killing. Along the way, the team uncovered shocking new details from high-ranking officials about the Biden administration’s investigation of the shooting and the overall US-Israeli relationship.
From the New York Times and The Guardian to NPR, the Times of Israel and more, our film made international headlines for its discoveries.
These films could not have happened without the support of our subscribers.
Please know that your financial contributions, small or large, are going toward accountability journalism that other outlets are still afraid to take on. If you’re a free subscriber, consider upgrading your subscription today to support more work. And if you’re interested in supporting us in a big way to help us fund projects like these films, consider becoming a Founding Member. Of course, you can also always donate to us here.
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Congratulations for tackling this difficult subject effectively.
Quit Reacting And Start Processing: The Nazi Republican Gish Gallop Voting And Indivisible's Role
As Bannon would say “flood the news zone so no one can focus on important topics” eg the Epstein files but more importantly what the Nazi Republicans are doing to rig the elections in their favor(https://bit.ly/4wo97hi) for the 2026 midterms and beyond
The Gish Gallop, named after Duane Gish, is the fallacious debate tactic of drowning your opponent in a flood of individually weak arguments to prevent rebuttal WE saw this on full display with Cheeto during the 2024 debates with Biden and Harris Throw out all kinds of bullshit and suffer no consequences from MSM Substack channels I was hoping would correct this fatal MSM fault But Cheeto continues with this practice on a daily basis throwing one shiny object after another in order to bait everyone into believing the next thing is newsworthy eg painting the reflecting pool This is just political propaganda/theater
Unfortunately the Substack news channels are falling for the Nazi Republican gish gallop populating their news feeds with current daily news topics without stepping back and focusing on the news that REALLY matters One can know all the news minutiae but if WE the People don’t know about what the Nazis are doing to rig the midterms and beyond then knowing all that minutiae is worthless
So let’s WE the People demand more from out Substack channels WE follow and consistently report on really important issues like elections and stop the knee jerk responses to BS Start processing and digesting what’s important