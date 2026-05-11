Many of you know by now that Zeteo isn’t afraid to take risks. Below are two documentaries we supported or produced – with your help! – that have been critically acclaimed and have made news around the world.

Last year, we acquired and released ‘Gaza: Doctors Under Attack’ – the powerful film about healthcare workers in Gaza that the BBC shelved and was too scared to air due to “impartiality concerns.”

On Sunday night, about a year later, the film took home a prestigious BAFTA TV Award. British journalist Ramita Navai accepted the award alongside Ben De Pear, executive producer at Basement Films – the brilliant team who produced the documentary (and also this original Zeteo one on rising extremism within Israel).

Navai delivered a powerful message on stage: “We refuse to be silenced and censored.” De Pear also directly addressed the BBC, asking, “Given you dropped our film, will you drop us from the BAFTAs screening later tonight?”

Zeteo is proud to have made history by supporting the film and holding power to account when the BBC was too scared to.

Next on our must-watch list is our original 40-minute investigative documentary ‘Who Killed Shireen?’

Today sadly marks four years since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces in the Occupied West Bank. The US government never fully investigated who was behind her murder, and there was no accountability for the Israeli soldier who shot her. The world didn’t even know who he was. Until our film.

In our fearless pursuit of justice and the truth, Zeteo did what the US government refused to do and sent a team of journalists to investigate her killing. Along the way, the team uncovered shocking new details from high-ranking officials about the Biden administration’s investigation of the shooting and the overall US-Israeli relationship.

From the New York Times and The Guardian to NPR, the Times of Israel and more, our film made international headlines for its discoveries.

These films could not have happened without the support of our subscribers.

Please know that your financial contributions, small or large, are going toward accountability journalism that other outlets are still afraid to take on. If you’re a free subscriber, consider upgrading your subscription today to support more work. And if you’re interested in supporting us in a big way to help us fund projects like these films, consider becoming a Founding Member. Of course, you can also always donate to us here.

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