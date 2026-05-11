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Oz H's avatar
Oz H
1h

Congratulations for tackling this difficult subject effectively.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
1h

Quit Reacting And Start Processing: The Nazi Republican Gish Gallop Voting And Indivisible's Role

As Bannon would say “flood the news zone so no one can focus on important topics” eg the Epstein files but more importantly what the Nazi Republicans are doing to rig the elections in their favor(https://bit.ly/4wo97hi) for the 2026 midterms and beyond

The Gish Gallop, named after Duane Gish, is the fallacious debate tactic of drowning your opponent in a flood of individually weak arguments to prevent rebuttal WE saw this on full display with Cheeto during the 2024 debates with Biden and Harris Throw out all kinds of bullshit and suffer no consequences from MSM Substack channels I was hoping would correct this fatal MSM fault But Cheeto continues with this practice on a daily basis throwing one shiny object after another in order to bait everyone into believing the next thing is newsworthy eg painting the reflecting pool This is just political propaganda/theater

Unfortunately the Substack news channels are falling for the Nazi Republican gish gallop populating their news feeds with current daily news topics without stepping back and focusing on the news that REALLY matters One can know all the news minutiae but if WE the People don’t know about what the Nazis are doing to rig the midterms and beyond then knowing all that minutiae is worthless

So let’s WE the People demand more from out Substack channels WE follow and consistently report on really important issues like elections and stop the knee jerk responses to BS Start processing and digesting what’s important

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