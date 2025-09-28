We have a lot to catch up on.

‘Ask the Editor’ is our ongoing series where you ask the questions, and Mehdi answers. Watch live and participate on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, and YouTube. Tune in Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm BST.

This episode, Mehdi unpacks US President Donald Trump’s latest autocratic revenge plot: the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, for allegedly lying to Congress – an unprecedented weaponization of the justice system. Plus, the president’s shocking threat to send troops into Portland, Oregon, with the authority to use “full force” against anti-ICE protesters. And more!

Mehdi will give you his unfiltered thoughts, as usual, then he’ll hand it over to YOU to lead the conversation! Our very own Prem Thakker will moderate.

Don’t miss it!

