On this day in 1868, the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was officially adopted, guaranteeing citizenship to almost all people born on U.S. soil. It still applies, if only thanks to a bare 5-4 majority on Donald Trump’s far-right Supreme Court.

Good morning, friends. Prem here. Hope you’re all finding joy in the small things, wherever they may come. What’s something that’s brought cheer to you lately? Please let me know, as today’s ‘First Draft’ is, unfortunately, a doozy.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ Republicans are seemingly unconcerned with the shocking abuse allegations against GOP Congressman Max Miller; the Trump administration asks the far-right Supreme Court to let him mess with mail-in voting before the midterms; and Springfield, Ohio, prepares for a racist, violent crackdown.

‘Daddy’s House Is Scary’

Rep. Max Miller leaves a House Republican Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

An Ohio and Washington, DC, resident allegedly threw boiling water at his ex-wife, assaulted and bruised her, and held a gun to her head. His daughter, suspiciously, suffered a broken collarbone. The daughter allegedly told her mother, “Daddy’s house is scary.”

The man even sent implicit threats to his ex-wife’s father, including text messages that read like: “Enjoy the ride brother, I wouldn’t have to do this if you could keep your lying daughter under control.”

The man allegedly “got physical” with his ex-wife, including pushing her against a wall and slapping her.

The man allegedly assaulted a female college classmate, in what she calls “one of the more traumatic nights” of her life.

His name is Max Miller. He’s a Republican member of Congress and former special assistant to President Trump. The man he implicitly threatened, his ex-wife’s father, is a Republican senator, Bernie Moreno. And yet Miller’s GOP colleagues in the House have done nothing in response to these allegations.