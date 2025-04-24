Sneak Peek: Zeteo’s Big New Investigative Documentary on Israel and the Biden Administration

Dear Friends,

It was nearly three years ago, on May 11, 2022, that renowned Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces in the Occupied West Bank. The Israeli military killed a US citizen, a well-known reporter for Al Jazeera, and the US government never fully investigated who did it; there was no accountability for the shooter, whose name has never been revealed; and ultimately, there was no justice in the case of Shireen’s killing.

Now, for the first time, Zeteo has commissioned a team of award-winning journalists, American and Palestinian, to pick up where the Biden administration grossly failed and investigate who exactly killed Shireen and what happened to that shooter – with major revelations from Washington, D.C. to Jerusalem and Jenin. The scene above is just a glimpse into the film and the reporter leading the investigation, Pulitzer Prize-nominated Dion Nissenbaum, who was formerly the Wall Street Journal’s Middle East Correspondent.

This is a story that no other outlet was willing to take on. But thanks to the financial support that so many of you have given Zeteo in the past year, we’ve been able to serve as the outlet that does support and produce an important and necessary investigation such as this.

So my ask to all of you today: can you help us make it across the finish line? We’re in the midst of our final edit and getting the last pieces together. For a small, independent subscriber-based media company, making a major film like this is a significant task. Nevertheless, we take the privilege we have with this platform seriously, and we know we have to be ambitious in what we aim to do as a new media company. That’s why we’ve commissioned and funded this important and ground-breaking documentary film, which I can assure you the Israeli and US governments won’t want you to watch.

Demonstrators take part in a protest on May 11, 2022 in Haifa to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, 51. Photo by Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

Shireen could have been any of us, but she also happened to be one of the best-known journalists in the Middle East. Her killing deserves answers and accountability. What happened to the Israeli soldier who killed her? Did the Biden administration find out? Was there a cover-up by Israel and the US?

For those of you who are free subscribers, if you feel like this documentary is important, that what it’s investigating is worth airing to the widest audience possible, then do consider becoming a paid subscriber today to help us get this film finished, released, and screened in multiple locations - and so that you can watch it, in full, without a paywall when it is released next month.

For those of you who are already paid subscribers, thank you so much, because this film wouldn’t even be a consideration without you. If you’d like to support us even further, and this particular film project, then you can also donate to Zeteo here.

Donate

Stay tuned for the release of the film in the coming weeks, only at whokilledshireen.com. And be sure to subscribe to Zeto so you get those announcements straight to your inbox.

-Mehdi