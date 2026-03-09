What’s Next for This War? Mehdi Takes Your Questions on Iran, Trump, Lebanon, & More
Join Prem and Mehdi for 'Ask the Editor,' our live Q&A show, on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 3pm GMT. See you there!
‘Ask the Editor’ is back, and you’re invited!
Join Mehdi and Prem for a livestreamed Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 3pm GMT to break down the latest stories. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.
There’s no shortage of news: Zeteo’s editor-in-chief will unpack the latest from Trump and Netanyahu’s war on Iran, Israel’s deadly Lebanon campaign, the White House’s attack on Mehdi, and more. Bring your best questions.
Don’t miss it. Add ‘Ask the Editor’ to your calendar below:
P.S., the best way to get your question answered is to become a paid subscriber on Substack. If you support the work we do, a donation would also go a long way in supporting our brand of independent, accountability journalism.
Catch up on more from Zeteo:
What Have WE Become? Return To The Horror of Slavery
Last year’s documentary The Alabama Solution(https://bit.ly/3OYa8eP) displays the cruel, ugly, and brutal depravity of the ADOC(Alabama Dept of Corrections) microculture that honors and protects the vicious retribution by prison guards Through prisoner cellphone exposure of the system the DOJ has ineffectively tried to intervene, Alabama’s governor Kay Ivey has stonewalled any system reform Thousands of inmates die every year and system becomes chattel slavery all becoming of a deep South state The “privileged white plantation owners” showing no human decency of inmates ultimately describing the dark soul of the deep South
But this sounds eerily familiar to what Aldolf Eichmann/Miller and Cheeto have created with ICE bludgeoning minority groups who have no resources to defend themselves So the “privileged white Christian Nationalists” of the CNPP(Christian Nationalist Pedo Party) have created the same immoral and vicious system at the Federal level Different people same brutal result with innocent asylum seekers placed in inhuman concentration camps/prisons
So what have Southerners become to turn a blind eye to such animal behavior? And what have segments of American society become to not voice public outcry to inhuman behavior? Is this what WE the People have become as a nation? Such behavior needs to constantly be shown up to the face of gutless cowards who condone and seek pleasure in such atrocities to fellow human beings
Next is Genesis 15 being in played right in front of us