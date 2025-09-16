Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moulton Avery's avatar
Moulton Avery
2h

The more pressure we bring to bear on Israel - and also on the deeply complicit United States, the sooner this genocide will end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
2h

I'm posting this everywhere:

Take action today

Tell FIFA, ban Israel from playing in the 2026 World Cup

https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/ban_israel_from_the_world_cup_2_0/?bezdetb&v=169237&cl=22311971612&_checksum=6d83a36799686c95d03116e8c556125ab456e12a3f0eebd7c7cf7b35a91a2184&utm_source=email&utm_medium=blast_email&utm_campaign=169237

And now, here’s new place for you to support and send the same message to the organizers of professional football (soccer).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture