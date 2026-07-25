Editor’s note: This is the second piece in a two-part, in-depth series about the Trump administration’s obsession with trying to imprison Anthony Fauci. In Part 1, leading virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen looked at the most ridiculous accusations made against Fauci. In Part 2 below, she dives into the much hyped “lab leak” theory that Donald Trump and his allies are obsessed with - and that doesn’t add up. If you’re not already a paid subscriber, consider becoming one today to get past the paywall!

Tulsi Gabbard testifies during a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on March 19, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images

As Tulsi Gabbard departed her role as the director of national intelligence, she released what she characterized as a bombshell reveal that former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci lied to Congress about masterminding virology research that created SARS-CoV-2, which leaked from a lab and caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), has done the same, releasing a trove of similarly uninformative documents this week, which mostly show some of my co-authors joking around, discussing politics, and changing their minds when faced with evidence (full disclosure: they mention me in the context of complimenting my Twitter game). Paul claims this is evidence that they conspired with Fauci to help him cover up the truth about the lab leak by writing a paper for a scientific journal.

These documents are not proof of anything besides showing that, yet again, efforts across multiple intelligence agencies and the Senate HSGAC failed to uncover any hard evidence that a “lab leak” occurred. That’s because the sole piece of evidence supporting that version of events is that the pandemic began in Wuhan, where there is a lab that studies coronaviruses. There was also a market, where live animals were sold.

This is the second part of a two-part series. In Part 1, I examined how disinformation about the “lab leak” is being weaponized to attack science and persecute scientists, including Fauci, furthering the advancement of authoritarianism and erosion of democracy in America. Part 2 discusses what the evidence actually shows about the origin of the pandemic – and none of it indicates that it started in a lab.

What Evidence?