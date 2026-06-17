On this day in 1972, five men were arrested for breaking into the Democratic National Committee HQ at the Watergate complex in Washington, DC. A little more than two years later, President Richard Nixon resigned over the scandal fueled by the burglary.

Good morning! Andrew and Swin here. Donald Trump’s catastrophically reckless Iran “excursion” might be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean he’s done waging war. No, his latest war of choice is unfortunately already unfolding, here in the U.S again.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ Trump’s ICE operations are surging, and so are his garbage lawsuits against protesters; workers are reduced to pouring hydrogen peroxide into the reflecting pool as green algae covers Trump’s brilliant blue bottom; and Lindsey Graham is clutching for something good in the Iran fiasco.

Back on Their Bullshit

ICE agents and pro-immigration activists outside the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on May 28, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images.

As Donald Trump’s failed war in Iran allegedly nears its conclusion, as a humiliating and well-deserved defeat, our authoritarian president is pivoting back to his other unsuccessful war – his assault on Americans.

Trump never truly ended his siege of Minnesota, and he never stopped deploying violent, masked federal agents to kidnap immigrants and abuse U.S. citizens. But ever since he launched his illegal war on Iran in February, his administration has been largely consumed with waging that regional bloodbath, to the slight expense of his ability to wage war on his fellow citizens.

Nowadays – that is, when they’re not contemplating invading Cuba next – various members of the Trumpworld elite want to get back to basics, meaning: finding new ways to terrorize people in the United States.

One Trump adviser even explicitly told us that it was “a good thing” the president was seemingly trying to wind down his war in Iran, because “we need to focus on the terrorists here and the problems we have at home.”