We’re just over two weeks into the second Trump presidency, and the broligarchy is on full display. In a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump vowed to take over and “own” the Gaza Strip, showing the American people that he’s more focused on governing Gaza than overseeing the actual United States government.

Instead, that responsibility has been deferred to the world’s richest man: Elon Musk. Musk isn’t hiding his shadow presidency as he and his minions at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) launch an all-out attack on USAID and the Treasury Department.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali break down Trump’s remarks on Gaza and Elon Musk’s government takeover, noting just how dangerous it is for Musk (an unelected private citizen!) to have access to millions of Americans’ private and sensitive information.

“This is an administrative coup. This is a purge. This is the world’s richest man using $300 million as a quid pro quo to get access to our information so he can deregulate, so he can make money for himself and his broligarchy billionaire friends,” Wajahat warns.

Plus, Zeteo contributor Taylor Lorenz joins the show to discuss the hypocrisy of Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed “free-speech absolutist,” while censorship and misinformation run rampant on his social media platform, X.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion and find out who Wajahat has chosen as his Reek of the Week.

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ Tuesdays and Thursdays live at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged’ and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news and diverse voices.

In case you missed them, be sure to check out these recent stories from Zeteo: