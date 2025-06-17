Zeteo

Steve Woodward
1h

What a shame... The death throes of the empire: We can't or won't take care of our homeless, provide health care for our people, or even begin to deal with the real, existential threats of climate catastrophe or species' loss, but we've got plenty of cash to run around the world, overthrowing sovereign countries, in order to instill in their lands the same psychotic, hallucinatory system with which we're finishing ourselves off.

Denys Van Renen
1h

That is strange. I want regime change in the US and in occupied Palestine. Both war criminal bosses on multiple charges should be put on planes to the Hague or more sustainably on a slow boat to the Hague.

