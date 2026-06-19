Donald Trump at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles France on June 17, 2026. Photo by Bastien Ohier / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images.

Donald Trump desperately wants out of the massively unpopular war he started, and appears willing to hand Iran a stunning victory in exchange. And the U.S. president is absolutely furious at the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for trying to stop him from bailing on their disastrous war of choice, by continuing to kill people in Lebanon despite the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding establishing a ceasefire there.

During the past several days, Trump has aggressively complained to administration officials and other confidants that the Israelis are trying to trick him into restarting a full-blown war with Iran, three people with direct knowledge of the matter and another person briefed on it tell Zeteo.

“He’s swearing a lot about it,” according to a close Trump adviser. A Trump administration official adds bluntly: “At least right now, he’s definitely madder at the Israelis than the Iranians.”

The sources who’ve spoken to President Trump in the past several days say Israel’s continued attacks in Lebanon and Israeli leaders’ efforts to pressure the Americans into abandoning the (albeit incredibly shaky) memorandum of understanding with Iran have, in fact, further driven Trump in the opposite direction.