Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 22, 1997. Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images.

Trumpworld is wildly unimpressed with the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, with many in the MAGA and GOP elite flabbergasted at how Donald Trump’s Justice Department keeps pathetically bungling its own cover-up.

“They keep making it look like we have something to hide,” a White House official complains to Zeteo.

On Tuesday, Zeteo contacted numerous Trump advisers, senior administration officials, Republican lawmakers, right-wing media figures, and other close allies of the president asking them to grade how the Justice Department (which acts as an extension of President Trump’s corrupt wishes) has handled the Epstein saga, particularly from July to the present.

All but one of the dozen-plus Trumpland denizens (who were granted anonymity to speak freely) responded with an “F” or “F-minus.” And one respondent was even harsher: “F-minus-minus.”