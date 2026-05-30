Donald Trump gestures during an event at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, New York. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.

When Donald Trump isn’t busy destroying the White House to build a highly corrupt ballroom or starting illegal wars, he’s excited about all his party-planning ahead of the Fourth of July.

For months, two Trump advisers tell Zeteo, the U.S. president has actively involved himself in the minutiae of the planning and pageantry for events during and leading up to the United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s adoption.

The president has been briefed many times on things like events details, the roster of booked celebrity appearances, pyrotechnics, military spectacle, and other logistics, and has enthusiastically proposed his own ideas. Trump has told advisers that it’ll be a great “party” between now and the July 4 festivities in Washington, D.C., and he’s taken a special interest in facets such as the days of musical performances, and the upcoming UFC fights in front of the White House marking Trump’s birthday.

But this week, something went wrong – and now President Trump’s big “party” might not be so great after all.